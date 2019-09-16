search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Rare Butcher Shop Suggests Wider Sphere of Roman Influence in Britain

Monday, September 16, 2019

Roman Britain ButcheryIPPLEPEN, ENGLAND—Archaeologists led by Stephen Rippon of the University of Exeter have unearthed a fourth-century A.D. butcher’s shop and possible craft center in the acidic soil of southwest England, according to a report in The Guardian. The discovery supports the idea that Roman influence stretched at least 20 miles further southwest than had been previously thought. Rippon said the abattoir likely belonged to butchers who produced high quality cuts of meat, since his team found just the heads and hooves of young cattle. Nothing would have been found, he explained, if peasant farmers had butchered their worn-out oxen. “They would have boiled down the bits that have been thrown away and made something like brawn [headcheese] out of them,” Rippon said. The fine cuts of meat could have then been stored in barrels of salted water and transported on the nearby Roman road to market. Goods such as awls, needles, combs, and hairpins made of deer antler, and perhaps even leather and textiles, are also thought to have been carried from the site, along with items crafted at a nearby blacksmith’s forge. “This all builds up a picture of Ipplepen as a settlement that is not a normal farming community but a place where craftsmen are making all sorts of things,” Rippon said. To read about a possible location for one of Julius Caesar's invasions of Britain, go to "Caesar's English Beachhead."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

World of the Griffin Warrior

Letter from Lake George

From the Trenches

The Case for Clotilda

Off the Grid

A God Goes Shopping

Half in the Bag

Herding Genes in Africa

Bronze Age Palace Surfaces

Upper Paleolithic Cave Life

Scarab From Space

A Catalog of Princes

Sowing the Land

We Are Family

Home on the Plains

Saqqara's Working Stiffs

Inner Beauty

Volcano Viewers

Partially Identified Flying Objects

World Roundup

Egyptian watermelons, a Sumatran tsunami, Siege of Yorktown shipwrecks, and the house of the nine-day queen

Artifact

Just a fleeting impression

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America