search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Early Roman Military Camp Unearthed in Bulgaria

Wednesday, December 11, 2019

LOM, BULGARIA—Archaeology in Bulgaria reports that traces of a first-century A.D. fort, including part of a fortress wall, a street with a canal, and a small barracks, have been uncovered at the ancient city of Almus, which is located on the Danube River in northwestern Bulgaria. It had been previously thought that the Romans first built a fortress at the site in the late third or early fourth century A.D. Valeri Stoichkov of the Lom Museum of History explained that the barracks was just large enough to house a contubernium, the smallest unit of soldiers in the Roman army. Inside the structure, which had been burned down, researchers uncovered a gold phalera—a medal awarded to military officers—as well as fragments of pottery from Italy and Gaul. By the second or third century A.D., a luxurious roofed building, plastered and painted in Pompeian red, stood on the site. It may have served as housing for senior officers and as a customs office. To read about the discovery of a Roman oil vessel in the grave of a Thracian man, go to "Bath Buddy."  

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2019

Letter from Ireland

Digs & Discoveries

The Man in the Prague Castle

Off the Grid

As Told by Herodotus

Bath Buddy

Maya Maize God's Birth

Cretan Coastal Rites

Still Standing

Deerly Departed

The Time Had Come, the Walrus Said

Skoal!

Maya Total War

A Seaside Journey to America

City Limits

Where's the Beef?

Around the World

Rapa Nui moai farmers, the world’s oldest pearl, a rowdy Scottish tavern, and what ancient Assyrian stargazers saw

Artifact

The formula for success

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America