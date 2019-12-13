A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America
Paleoindian Site Uncovered in Connecticut
Friday, December 13, 2019
HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT—The Hartford Courant reports that excavation ahead of bridge construction over the Farmington River uncovered a 12,500-year-old Paleoindian site under more than six feet of earth. Archaeologist David Leslie of Archaeological & Historical Services said the site represents the state’s oldest-known population. He and his team uncovered some 15,000 artifacts, a fire pit, and postholes. Most of the artifacts are stone tools or debris from the creation of stone tools. To read about a Paleoindian site in Oregon, go to "Off the Grid: Fort Rock Cave, Oregon."
