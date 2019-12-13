search
Paleoindian Site Uncovered in Connecticut

Friday, December 13, 2019

HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT—The Hartford Courant reports that excavation ahead of bridge construction over the Farmington River uncovered a 12,500-year-old Paleoindian site under more than six feet of earth. Archaeologist David Leslie of Archaeological & Historical Services said the site represents the state’s oldest-known population. He and his team uncovered some 15,000 artifacts, a fire pit, and postholes. Most of the artifacts are stone tools or debris from the creation of stone tools. To read about a Paleoindian site in Oregon, go to "Off the Grid: Fort Rock Cave, Oregon."

