Eighteenth-Century Wooden Railway Unearthed in Scotland

Thursday, December 19, 2019

Scotland Iron RailwayTRANENT, SCOTLAND—BBC News reports that a community-run project uncovered wooden rails for the Tranent-Cockenzie Waggonway in southeast Scotland earlier this year. The two- and one-half-mile waggonway, which opened in 1722, linked coal pits in Tranent with saltpans in Cockenzie and the harbor at Port Seton. Horses pulled wagons set on the wooden rails from cobbled paths. Part of one of these tracks was also uncovered. An iron railway was built along the route in 1815. To read about a Viking hall recently unearthed in Scotland's Orkney Islands, go to "Skoal!"  

