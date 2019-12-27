search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Medieval Britons Used Birch Bark Tar

Friday, December 27, 2019

Pitch Tar MedievalBRISTOL, ENGLAND—New research announced by the University of Bristol has shown that Anglo-Saxons used birch bark tar, a technology previously believed to be limited to prehistoric populations. The sticky, water-resistant adhesive was used beginning in the Paleolithic period throughout Europe as a sealant and for its medical properties, but it was generally thought that birch bark tar was replaced by pine tar by the Roman period. Now a team of archaeologists has identified a lump of birch bark tar in an Anglo-Saxon child's grave dating to A.D. 440–530, and birch bark tar coating the inside of a ceramic jar from a cemetery dating to perhaps a hundred years later. The researchers suspect that in both cases the tar was being used as a medicine. To read in depth about the early Anglo-Saxon period in Britain, go to "The Kings of Kent."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2019

Letter from Ireland

Digs & Discoveries

The Man in the Prague Castle

Off the Grid

As Told by Herodotus

Bath Buddy

Maya Maize God's Birth

Cretan Coastal Rites

Still Standing

Deerly Departed

The Time Had Come, the Walrus Said

Skoal!

Maya Total War

A Seaside Journey to America

City Limits

Where's the Beef?

Around the World

Rapa Nui moai farmers, the world’s oldest pearl, a rowdy Scottish tavern, and what ancient Assyrian stargazers saw

Artifact

The formula for success

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America