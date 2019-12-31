A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America
1,600-Year-Old Bone Pendants Discovered in Turkey
Tuesday, December 31, 2019
ÇANAKKALE, TURKEY—Two pendants carved from bone some 1,600 years ago have been unearthed in western Turkey at the site of a bone workshop near the agora in the ancient city of Assos, according to a Hürriyet Daily News report. Nurettin Arslan of Çanakkale Onsekiz Mart University said one of the pendants is human in shape, while the other resembles an animal. “These must be part of jewelries which people used as necklaces in the ancient period,” Arslan explained. To read about a second-century A.D. mosaic uncovered in a public latrine on Turkey's south coast, go to "Funny Business."
