search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Wasps’ Nests Used to Date Australia’s Rock Art

Thursday, February 6, 2020

Australia Wasp ArtMELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA—BBC News reports that researcher Damien Finch of the University of Melbourne used ancient mud wasps’ nests to date the so-called Gwion style of rock art found in northwestern Australia. Finch noted that, while encasing insect prey in mud, wasps often collect fragments of charcoal from the ground that can be radiocarbon dated. The wasps then affix the mud structures onto rock faces. Traces of this mud has been found under rock art, which provides its maximum possible age, while mud found on top of the rock art gives its minimum age, Finch explained. By collecting dates from artwork all over the region, he estimates the oldest images date back about 12,000 years, rather than 16,000 years ago, as previously thought. “All this is important because we can now begin to match the rock art with other types of information we are getting in the Kimberley, such as the stone tools that are uncovered by archaeologists and what we understand was happening with the climate and sea levels,” Finch said. Read the scholarly article about this research in Science Advances. For more on the rock art of Australia's Northern Territory, go to "Off the Grid: Kakadu National Park."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2019

Letter from Ireland

Digs & Discoveries

The Man in Prague Castle

Off the Grid

As Told by Herodotus

Bath Buddy

Maya Maize God's Birth

Cretan Coastal Rites

Still Standing

Deerly Departed

The Time Had Come, the Walrus Said

Skoal!

Maya Total War

A Seaside Journey to America

City Limits

Where's the Beef?

Around the World

Rapa Nui moai farmers, the world’s oldest pearl, a rowdy Scottish tavern, and what ancient Assyrian stargazers saw

Artifact

The formula for success

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America