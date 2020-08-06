A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America
Middle Paleolithic Site Discovered in Southern Israel
Thursday, August 6, 2020
DIMONA, ISRAEL—According to a statement released by The Friends of the Israel Antiquities Authority, Talia Abulafia and Maya Oron of the Israel Antiquities Authority have uncovered a small flint-knapping site in southern Israel’s Negev Desert that was occupied between 250,000 and 50,000 years ago. The artifacts and tool-making debris reflect technology first employed by people in East Africa between 150,000 and 100,000 years ago. Similar tools have been found on the Arabian Peninsula, suggesting that a path traveled by modern humans migrating out of Africa may have extended north to the Negev. For more, go to "Gimme Middle Paleolithic Shelter."
