Bronze Age Pig Figurines Discovered in Poland

Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Poland Pig FigurinesKRAKÓW, POLAND—Possible children’s toys or cultic figurines resembling wild pigs have been recovered in southern Poland by a team of researchers led by Marcin S. Przybyła of Jagiellonian University, according to a report in The First News. The 3,500-year-old figurines, found within a dwelling in a Bronze Age settlement surrounded by a monumental stone wall, were made from pinkish-brown clay and have snouts and ears, Przybyła said. The two figurines differ slightly in style, and may have been crafted by two different people, he added. To read about a Neolithic-period mass grave unearthed in southern Poland, go to "We Are Family."

