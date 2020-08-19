A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America
Bronze Age Pig Figurines Discovered in Poland
Wednesday, August 19, 2020
KRAKÓW, POLAND—Possible children’s toys or cultic figurines resembling wild pigs have been recovered in southern Poland by a team of researchers led by Marcin S. Przybyła of Jagiellonian University, according to a report in The First News. The 3,500-year-old figurines, found within a dwelling in a Bronze Age settlement surrounded by a monumental stone wall, were made from pinkish-brown clay and have snouts and ears, Przybyła said. The two figurines differ slightly in style, and may have been crafted by two different people, he added. To read about a Neolithic-period mass grave unearthed in southern Poland, go to "We Are Family."
