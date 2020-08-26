search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Tooth Analysis Offers Clues to Timing of Hominin Adaptations

Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Paranthropus aethiopicus boisei CastsWASHINGTON, D.C.—According to a statement released by George Washington University, scientist Enquye Negash analyzed the chemical composition of the teeth of herbivores such as antelopes and pigs that lived between one and three million years ago in Ethiopia’s Lower Omo Valley. The results of the study suggest that the animals shifted from eating woody vegetation to grasses and sedges at 2.7 million years ago, and at two million years ago, as the environment shifted to open savannah. Negash and his colleague Jonathan Wynn of the National Science Foundation then examined the chemical composition of the tooth enamel of Paranthropus boisei, an early hominin. The researchers concluded that P. boisei also shifted to eating grasses and sedges some 2.37 million years ago, before the creature’s skull and jaw had adapted to the new foods. All of the herbivores had responded to the ecological changes in their environments in an interconnected way, Wynn explained. For more on the diet of early hominins, go to "Proteins Solve a Hominin Puzzle."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

A Nubian Kingdom Rises

Letter from Alcatraz

Digs & Discoveries

Siberian Island Enigma

Off the Grid

Closing in on a Pharaoh's Tomb

A Rare Egg

Mouse in the House

Commander's Orders

The Means of Production

Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow

Missing Mosaics

Stonehenge's New Neighbor

Dark Earth in the Amazon

Reindeer Training

Around the World

A president’s torpedo boat, Cahokia corn farmers, a Viking surprise, and Genghis Khan in winter

Artifact

Reeling in the years

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America