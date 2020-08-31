search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Viking Grave in Norway Yields Full Set of Weapons

Monday, August 31, 2020

Norway Viking SwordTRONDHEIM, NORWAY—According to a statement released by the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU), archaeologist Astrid Kviseth and her colleagues have discovered an ax, spear, shield, and sword in a 1,100-year-old grave in a burial ground near a Viking-era farm in central Norway. The grave partially overlapped three others placed in a ditch surrounding a large burial mound at the site. Archaeologist Raymond Sauvage of the NTNU University Museum said land-owning farmers were required by law to own such weapons. But in most graves from the period, the sword is found on the right side of the body, even though a right-handed person would have worn a sword fastened to the left side of the body, in order to withdraw it from its scabbard with the right hand. “Why the swords are almost always placed on the right side is a bit mysterious,” Sauvage said. “One theory is that the underworlds you go to after death are the mirror image of the upper world.” In this burial, the sword was found on the left side of the body. “Maybe he was left-handed, and they took that into account for the afterlife?” Sauvage mused. The team members will X-ray the corroded sword to look for any ornamentation or pattern welding on its blade. To read about a Viking burial that was recently discovered under the floorboards of a family home, go to "Around the World: Norway."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

A Nubian Kingdom Rises

Letter from Alcatraz

Digs & Discoveries

Siberian Island Enigma

Off the Grid

Closing in on a Pharaoh's Tomb

A Rare Egg

Mouse in the House

Commander's Orders

The Means of Production

Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow

Missing Mosaics

Stonehenge's New Neighbor

Dark Earth in the Amazon

Reindeer Training

Around the World

A president’s torpedo boat, Cahokia corn farmers, a Viking surprise, and Genghis Khan in winter

Artifact

Reeling in the years

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America