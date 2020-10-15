Possible Victorian Walkway Uncovered at English Castle Site

Thursday, October 15, 2020

HAMPSHIRE, ENGLAND—BBC News reports that a six-foot-thick stone surface uncovered near Southsea Castle may be a promenade built over the castle's defensive tunnels in 1848. The castle was built by Henry VIII in the sixteenth century on England's southern coast in anticipation of a French invasion attempt. The tunnels were added in the early nineteenth century to allow defenders to fire at attackers. "The discovery highlights the change in Southsea from a purely military site to a fashionable holiday resort during the nineteenth century," explained Naomi Brennan of Wessex Archaeology. The work will help shore up the site from erosion damage.