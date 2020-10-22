search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Possible Neanderthal Artifacts Unearthed in Denmark

Thursday, October 22, 2020

Denmark Worked FlintROSKILDE, DENMARK—Yahoo! News reports that worked flint and mussel shells thought to have been shaped by Neanderthals some 120,000 years ago have been found in a steep cliff on the Danish island of Ejby Klint by archaeologists from Denmark’s National Museum and Roskilde Museum. It had been previously thought that reindeer hunters first settled Denmark some 14,000 years ago. “I did not think we would find anything at all, but we have actually found some stones that have possible traces of being worked by people, and that in itself is amazing,” said Lasse Sørensen of the National Museum. Between 130,000 and 115,000 years ago, Denmark was about four degrees warmer than it is today, and was home to beavers, steppe bison, fallow deer, wood rhinos, forest elephants, Irish giant deer, and red deer. “The door may have been opened for more excavations to be made for Neanderthals in Denmark,” added Ole Kastholm of Roskilde Museum. To read about a Neanderthal gene variant that may make those who have inherited it more susceptible to pain, go to "Painful Past."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Alcohol Through the Ages

Letter from Israel

Digs & Discoveries

Our Coastal Origins

Off the Grid

A Day by the Rhone

Painful Past

Miniature Masterpieces

Precision Instruments

Ship of Plenty

A Tale of Two Pipes

To Reach the Gods

Bronze Age Keepsakes

Honoring the Dead

Paleolithic Bedtime

Laurens' Last Stand

Piggy Playthings

What's in a Norse Name?

Around the World

Poison projectiles, Cortés’ Mexico City abode, Peruvian pelican fertilizer, and solving a Crusader mystery

Artifact

Turning over an old leaf

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America