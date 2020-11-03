Medieval Church Plaque Found in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Tuesday, November 3, 2020

SARAJEVO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA—The Sarajevo Times reports that a carved stone was unearthed at the site of the Christian Church of St. Peter in the historic village of Zavala, which is located near Bosnia and Herzegovina's southern border and the coast of the Adriatic Sea. The village is also home to the medieval Zavala monastery. Archaeologist Snjezana Vasilj said the plaque was used as an altar partition in a ninth-century Romanesque-style church. Excavations conducted in 1957 revealed that five churches have stood on the site. A total of 42 graves has also been uncovered at the site, Vasilj said.