search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Medieval Church Plaque Found in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Tuesday, November 3, 2020

SARAJEVO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA—The Sarajevo Times reports that a carved stone was unearthed at the site of the Christian Church of St. Peter in the historic village of Zavala, which is located near Bosnia and Herzegovina’s southern border and the coast of the Adriatic Sea. The village is also home to the medieval Zavala monastery. Archaeologist Snjezana Vasilj said the plaque was used as an altar partition in a ninth-century Romanesque-style church. Excavations conducted in 1957 revealed that five churches have stood on the site. A total of 42 graves has also been uncovered at the site, Vasilj said. To read about a recently discovered page of an illicit medieval English prayer book, go to "Artifact."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Alcohol Through the Ages

Letter from Israel

Digs & Discoveries

Our Coastal Origins

Off the Grid

A Day by the Rhone

Painful Past

Miniature Masterpieces

Precision Instruments

Ship of Plenty

A Tale of Two Pipes

To Reach the Gods

Bronze Age Keepsakes

Honoring the Dead

Paleolithic Bedtime

Laurens' Last Stand

Piggy Playthings

What's in a Norse Name?

Around the World

Poison projectiles, Cortés’ Mexico City abode, Peruvian pelican fertilizer, and solving a Crusader mystery

Artifact

Turning over an old leaf

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America