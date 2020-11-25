search
Early Bronze Age Goddess Statue Uncovered in Central Turkey

Wednesday, November 25, 2020

ANKARA, TURKEY—Yeni Şafak reports that more goddess statues have been discovered in central Anatolia, at the site of Kültepe, the capital of the ancient kingdom of Kanesh. Fikri Kulakoğlu of Ankara University said that the largest of the 4,200-year-old statues unearthed this excavation season stands about 17 inches tall. “No idols of men have been found so far,” he added. “The women statues are naked and have a decorated throne, and there are braids on their back.” The statues are likely to be connected to religious beliefs in the region, Kulakoğlu explained. To read more about the site of Kanesh, go to "The Mesopotamian Merchant Files."

