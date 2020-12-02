search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Excavation in Western Turkey Reveals 2,000-Year-Old Sculpture

Wednesday, December 2, 2020

DENIZLI, TURKEY—Hurriyet Daily News reports that a fragment of a sculpture depicting the head of a priest has been unearthed in the large ancient city of Laodicea, which is located in western Turkey. Celal Şimşek of Pamukkale University said the 2,000-year-old portrait was found near the city’s western theater, among the rubble of buildings destroyed by earthquakes. To read about an ancient marble head of Dionysus found in Rome, go to "A God Goes Shopping."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Alcohol Through the Ages

In the Reign of the Sun Kings

Letter from Israel

Digs & Discoveries

Our Coastal Origins

Off the Grid

A Day by the Rhone

Painful Past

Miniature Masterpieces

Precision Instruments

Ship of Plenty

A Tale of Two Pipes

To Reach the Gods

Bronze Age Keepsakes

Honoring the Dead

Paleolithic Bedtime

Laurens' Last Stand

Piggy Playthings

What's in a Norse Name?

Around the World

Poison projectiles, Cortés’ Mexico City abode, Peruvian pelican fertilizer, and solving a Crusader mystery

Artifact

Turning over an old leaf

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America