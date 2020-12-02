Excavation in Western Turkey Reveals 2,000-Year-Old Sculpture

Wednesday, December 2, 2020

DENIZLI, TURKEY—Hurriyet Daily News reports that a fragment of a sculpture depicting the head of a priest has been unearthed in the large ancient city of Laodicea, which is located in western Turkey. Celal Şimşek of Pamukkale University said the 2,000-year-old portrait was found near the city’s western theater, among the rubble of buildings destroyed by earthquakes. To read about an ancient marble head of Dionysus found in Rome, go to "A God Goes Shopping."