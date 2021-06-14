search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Rare Viking Textiles Recovered in Norway

Monday, June 14, 2021

Norway Wool FabricTRONDHEIM, NORWAY—According to a statement released by the Norwegian University of Science and Technology, six pieces of wool and two pieces of linen have been recovered from a Viking woman’s grave in central Norway dated to between A.D. 850 and 950. Some of the textiles were found in layers in the pins of the woman’s brooches, and may represent inner and outer garments. One of the pieces of fabric, found with an oval brooch, measures about four inches long. Archaeologist Raymond Sauvage said the woman also had several hundred small pearls over her right shoulder that may have been embroidered into a garment. She is thought to have been buried in a pinafore dress fastened with brooches. Under the dress, she probably wore a shirt of linen or fine wool, and over it, a cape decorated with embroidery and edged with narrow braid, added archaeologist Ruth Iren Øien. Further investigation will focus on attempting to determine the colors of the fabrics. Chemical analysis of the wool could reveal if it was made from local sheep or had been imported. To read about a new analysis of a Viking helmet unearthed in northeastern England in the 1950s, go to "An Enduring Design."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Ugarit Archives

Letter from Alaska

Digs & Discoveries

A Challenging World

The Spider's on the Wall

Mirror, Mirror

Return to Sender

The Copper Standard

Red Carpet Treatment

Buddhist Retreat

Tubman's Training Ground

Anchors Aweigh

In the Anatolian Arena

Lost Egyptian City

Laws of the Land

Bathing at the Bar

Off the Grid

Around the World

Ancient Australian multi-tools, Africa’s oldest house, Neanderthal hygiene, and Viking warrior bedding

Artifact

All wonders great and small

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America