Possible Medieval Road Uncovered Near Bannockburn Battlefield

Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Battle of BannockburnSTIRLING, SCOTLAND—The Scotsman reports that stretch of medieval stone road has been uncovered in central Scotland, at Coxet Hill, a royal hunting wood thought to be where Robert the Bruce camped before the Battle of Bannockburn, his victory over Edward II of England in 1314. Archaeologist Murray Cook said the road would have gone around the hill, and may have been traveled by the so-called “Sma’ Folk,” or camp followers, who blocked Edward’s line of retreat and caused a panic among English forces. “The fact it is around the medieval royal wood suggests it was there before the Battle of Bannockburn and was in use at that time,” Cook explained. For more on the battle, go to "Bannockburn Booty."

