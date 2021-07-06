search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Viking-Era Burials Excavated in Sweden

Tuesday, July 6, 2021

SIGTUNA, SWEDEN—Live Science reports that seven Viking tombs were excavated in east-central Sweden ahead of a construction project. Archaeologist Johan Runer said the tombs held the remains of four adults and four children, two of whom were infants of the same age and possibly twins. The layout of the 1,000-year-old graves, with the dead placed flat on their backs in an east-west position, suggests they were Christian, he added, since local people who followed traditional Viking beliefs were usually cremated. At least four of the burials may have included fire rituals, however, since deposits of charcoal and partially burnt caskets were also found. “Such phenomena are rather common in Christian Viking period graves, but previously rather rare [here] in Sigtuna,” Runer explained. Four of the tombs were topped with stone cairns, and one was surrounded by a stone cist. One individual was buried with a leather belt decorated with fittings of iron and silver-gilt copper alloy. Silver coins had been placed in his mouth. An ornate bone comb was recovered from another burial. The skeletal remains will also be analyzed, Runer said. To read about new analysis of a Viking metal helmet found in England in the 1950s, go to "An Enduring Design."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Ugarit Archives

Letter from Alaska

Digs & Discoveries

A Challenging World

The Spider's on the Wall

Mirror, Mirror

Return to Sender

The Copper Standard

Red Carpet Treatment

Buddhist Retreat

Tubman's Training Ground

Anchors Aweigh

In the Anatolian Arena

Lost Egyptian City

Laws of the Land

Bathing at the Bar

Off the Grid

Around the World

Ancient Australian multi-tools, Africa’s oldest house, Neanderthal hygiene, and Viking warrior bedding

Artifact

All wonders great and small

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America