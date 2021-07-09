search
Etruscan Boy’s Remains Discovered in Italy

Friday, July 9, 2021

ROME, ITALY—ANSA reports that the remains of a boy of about 12 years of age were discovered at Pontecagnano, an Etruscan outpost in the Campania region of southwestern Italy. Archaeologist Gina Tomay said the boy was buried in the fourth century B.C. wearing a warrior’s bronze belt. Two ceramic cups were placed at his feet to hold food and wine at the afterlife banqueting ceremony called the symposium, she added. To read about exchange between the Nuragic people of Sardinia and early Etruscans on mainland Italy known as the Villanovans, go to "Tyrrhenian Traders."

