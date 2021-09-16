Sculpture of Lord Ganesha Uncovered in Southeastern India

Thursday, September 16, 2021

ANDHRA PRADESH, INDIA—The Hindu reports that a farmer in southeastern India discovered a twelfth-century sculpture of the Hindu deity Lord Ganesha while tilling his fields. Archaeologist Sivanagi Reddy said the Chola-period statue stands about one and one-half feet tall, and depicts Ganesha without a headdress, and seated in the lotus position on a lotus pedestal. Two of his four hands have been broken. The sculpture has been moved to the Kodanda Ramaswamy temple. To read about the development of hatha yoga around 1,000 years ago, go to "The Pursuit of Wellness: Balance."