search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Sculpture of Lord Ganesha Uncovered in Southeastern India

Thursday, September 16, 2021

ANDHRA PRADESH, INDIA—The Hindu reports that a farmer in southeastern India discovered a twelfth-century sculpture of the Hindu deity Lord Ganesha while tilling his fields. Archaeologist Sivanagi Reddy said the Chola-period statue stands about one and one-half feet tall, and depicts Ganesha without a headdress, and seated in the lotus position on a lotus pedestal. Two of his four hands have been broken. The sculpture has been moved to the Kodanda Ramaswamy temple. To read about the development of hatha yoga around 1,000 years ago, go to "The Pursuit of Wellness: Balance."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Pursuit of Wellness

Letter from Scotland

Digs & Discoveries

Viking Fantasy Island

Kaleidoscopic Walls

For Eternity

Maryland's First Fort

Snake Guide

Man of the Moment

Kiwi Colonists

Leisure Seekers

Neanderthal Hearing

Head of State

A Twisted Hoard

Crowning Glory

Herodian Hangout

Off the Grid

Around the World

Maya city parks, Paleoindian obsidian traders, Çatalhöyük smoke alarm, and a shark attack in Japan

Artifact

Putting a finger on fate

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America