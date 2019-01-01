July/August 2019

CONNECTICUT: Coins, wampum beads, and other colonial-era objects found near the Webb-Deane-Stevens Museum in Wethersfield may be associated with the earliest settlers of Connecticut’s oldest English town. Archaeologists hope that these objects, along with the remains of a 17th-century wooden palisade, will provide vital information on one of the most infamous events in the state’s history—a 1637 raid by Pequot Indians that killed several colonists and helped fuel the deadly conflict known as the Pequot War.