search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

ENGLAND

Monday, April 09, 2018

World Roundup EnglandENGLAND: Beneath a field in Hampshire slated for development, archaeologists discovered the remains of a Bronze Age barrow cemetery, along with other ritual and mortuary enclosures. When excavated, they proved to contain both cremated remains and crouched-style burials. The largest of these structures measures 15 feet in diameter. In other parts of the 5-acre site, clusters of individual cremation graves were found, as well as a small roundhouse and a number of ditches.

Advertisement

IN THIS ISSUE


Features

Emblems for the Afterlife

Letter From the Philippines

From the Trenches

Conquistador Contagion

Off the Grid

Circle of Life

Norwegian Knight

A Night Out in Leicestershire

The Pirate Book Club

Alternative Deathstyles

Afterlife Under the Waves

No Dice Left Unturned

A Mark of Distinction

Early Buddhism in India

A Bronze Age Landmark

Time’s Arrow

We Are Family

World Roundup

Taino DNA, island Etruscans, IRA buttons, gate to the afterlife, and the last wild horses

Artifact

Man of the hours

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2018 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America