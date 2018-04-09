Monday, April 09, 2018

ENGLAND: Beneath a field in Hampshire slated for development, archaeologists discovered the remains of a Bronze Age barrow cemetery, along with other ritual and mortuary enclosures. When excavated, they proved to contain both cremated remains and crouched-style burials. The largest of these structures measures 15 feet in diameter. In other parts of the 5-acre site, clusters of individual cremation graves were found, as well as a small roundhouse and a number of ditches.