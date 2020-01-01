search
ITALY

May/June 2020

ATW ItalyITALY: Neanderthals have long had the reputation of being Homo sapiens’ less sophisticated older cousins, but many recent studies have shown that they were more advanced than previously thought. Analysis of shell tools from Grotta dei Moscerini suggests that, 100,000 years ago, some Neanderthals were capable of diving for clams in shallow water. While the cave’s Neanderthal inhabitants are known to have collected dead clams on the seashore, the new research indicates that some of the bivalves were harvested live, directly from the seafloor.

