GERMANY: A rare leaf-shaped spearpoint found in Hohle Fels Cave has provided researchers with new clues about Neanderthal hunting practices. The finely crafted 3-inch blade was fashioned from a piece of chert more than 65,000 years ago. It would have been secured to a wooden shaft using plant-based glue and animal sinews. Rather than hurling it, Neanderthal hunters thrust the spear into the sides of large game such as reindeer and horses. While being sharpened, the tip broke, which likely led the hunters to discard it.