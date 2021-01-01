November/December 2021

EGYPT: New underwater exploration at Thonis-Heracleion located a rare Ptolemaic-era military galley. The 80-foot-long vessel is only the second of its kind found. It was moored next to the city’s temple of Amun when a 2nd-century B.C. earthquake caused the structure’s stone blocks to collapse onto the ship and sink it. The city was one of the most important Mediterranean ports in Egypt before a series of apocalyptic earthquakes plunged it entirely into the sea.