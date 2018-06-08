search
SAUDIA ARABIA

Friday, June 08, 2018

World Roundup Saudi ArabiaSAUDI ARABIA: A finger bone from the Al Wusta site in the Nefud Desert is again changing the story of how and when modern humans dispersed from Africa. Dating to between 85,000 and 90,000 years ago, it is the oldest Homo sapiens fossil ever found outside of Africa and the Levant. It was once thought that humans migrated out of those areas only around 65,000 years ago, but this new discovery suggests that they had already arrived in the Arabian Peninsula and, likely, other places, earlier than that.

