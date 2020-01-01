A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America
AUSTRALIA
July/August 2020
AUSTRALIA: While excavating the Ladies’ Cottage, a former women’s mental health asylum in Tasmania, archaeologists learned about one inmate’s curious behavior through a surprising discovery. More than 1,000 objects were found hidden beneath the veranda, including bundles of newspaper, food wrappers, articles of clothing, and other personal objects. Researchers believe an unidentified woman may have entered the crawl space through a trapdoor and discreetly stashed the items between the 1920s and 1940s as a way of creating her own private space apart from asylum life.
Advertisement
Prehistoric Floridian fishermen, Hannibal’s army in Spain, Paleolithic mystery spheres, and a lost Maya city
A Roman soldier’s gift to the gods
Advertisement
Advertisement