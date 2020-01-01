July/August 2020

AUSTRALIA: While excavating the Ladies’ Cottage, a former women’s mental health asylum in Tasmania, archaeologists learned about one inmate’s curious behavior through a surprising discovery. More than 1,000 objects were found hidden beneath the veranda, including bundles of newspaper, food wrappers, articles of clothing, and other personal objects. Researchers believe an unidentified woman may have entered the crawl space through a trapdoor and discreetly stashed the items between the 1920s and 1940s as a way of creating her own private space apart from asylum life.