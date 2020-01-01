March/April 2020

DENMARK: DNA embedded in ancient “chewing gum” from the island of Lolland was used to reconstruct the genome of a woman who briefly chomped on it 5,700 years ago. Scientists were able to use the masticated piece of birch pitch to determine aspects of the woman’s appearance, diet, and health. Her dark skin and hair and blue eyes indicate that she was more closely related to populations in mainland Europe than to Scandinavians of her time.