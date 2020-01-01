A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America
IRELAND
September/October 2020
IRELAND: The enormous 5,500-year-old tomb of Newgrange in County Meath is one of Ireland’s best-known Neolithic monuments, yet many questions remain about the people responsible for its construction. New analysis of the DNA of one of those interred within the tomb indicates he was a product of incest, either between siblings or parent and child. This implies that Newgrange may have been built by a hereditary dynasty that broke social taboos, much like some Egyptian pharaohs, to keep power within the family.
