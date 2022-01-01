search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Before and After

By JARRETT A. LOBELL

November/December 2022

DD Cage Cup CleanedWhen archaeologists excavating a large third- to fifth-century A.D. cemetery in the ancient Roman city of Augustodunum (modern Autun, France) found an extremely rare and incalculably valuable Roman glass vessel in the stone sarcophagus of one of the city’s wealthiest citizens, they were stunned by its remarkable state of preservation. (See “Gaul’s University Town.") Though the cup was discovered in many pieces, its fragments were well enough preserved to easily make out its decorative patterns and to read its inscription, “VIVAS FELICITER,” or “Live happily.” Only 10 examples of this type of vessel, known as a cage cup, have survived from antiquity.

 

DD Cage CupAfter they were unearthed, the cup’s fragments were sent to Germany for restoration, a multiyear process that has revealed new details about this extraordinary artifact. It is clear that while the artist who carved the cup from a block of glass was extremely skilled, they nevertheless made a mistake that required them to add the letter “C” in the inscription later using a remelted piece of glass.

 

Conservators also sampled the interior of the cup and found that it had once contained oils, plants, flowers, and ambergris, a rare waxy substance from the stomach contents of sperm whales. Ambergris, also called “sea truffle” or “whale vomit,” served in antiquity as a base for perfume, food, and medicine. The Augustodunum cage cup provides the earliest archaeological evidence for use of this highly prized material. To see an additional image of the restored cage cup, click here.

Advertisement

IN THIS ISSUE


Features

Priestess, Poet, Politician

Letter from Australia

Digs & Discoveries

Assyrian Soft Power

Take a Seat

Before and After

Opening the Alabama Canal

Reduce, Reuse, Recyle

Neolithic Crystal Age

Colonial Connection

Vikings in Furs

Miniature Gold Canvas

Cretan Antiquing

Royal Mountain Fortress

Side by Side

Off the Grid

Around the World

The Nile’s lost branch, prehistoric Pacific tools, Louisiana’s 11,000-year-old mound, an Iranian fire temple, and the oldest octopus lures

Artifact

A roll of the dice

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2022 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America