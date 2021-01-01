search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Artifact

By JARRETT A. LOBELL

September/October 2021

Artifact Wales Medieval Ring

What is it?
Ring

Culture
Late medieval

Date
1550–1650

Material
Gold with enamel

Found
Carreghofa, Wales

Dimensions
Maximum external diameter of 0.84 inches; weight 0.2 ounces

 

 

 

Rings can have many meanings. They can be tokens of friendship, badges of wealth, markers of membership, or symbols of union. Unlike many other pieces of jewelry, which are viewed only when looking in a mirror, people can see their rings while they go about their daily business, whether writing a poem or stirring the sauce for dinner. Rings are ever-present reminders of what they symbolize.

 

Artifact Carreghofa MapFor the owner of this ring, newly unearthed near Carreghofa Castle in northern Wales, and others who saw it, the meaning of the enameled skull and italic inscription, memento mori (“remember you must die”), would have been clear. “The motif and inscription would acknowledge and remind them of the brevity and vanities of life,” says archaeologist Mark Redknap of National Museum Wales. The skull and skeleton were used in late medieval and Renaissance art and literature to emphasize human mortality, explains Redknap. “The ring, with its symbolism and the admonitory inscription, was an expression of the sentiment in the style of the period,” he says.

 

While the sentiment may have been common enough, the ring is not. “It is the first example of this type of enameled ring with a clear Welsh provenance in terms of where it was lost,” says Redknap. “This period saw the rise of a Welsh gentry and the ring is high quality. We can assume the owner was comparatively wealthy, even if we cannot establish who exactly he was.” Memento mori inscriptions, which also appear in mosaics, book illustrations, and many other art forms from this period, were intended not only to remind one of the inevitability of death, but also to carpe diem, or seize the day.

Advertisement

IN THIS ISSUE


Features

The Pursuit of Wellness

Letter from Scotland

Digs & Discoveries

Viking Fantasy Island

Kaleidoscopic Walls

For Eternity

Maryland's First Fort

Snake Guide

Man of the Moment

Kiwi Colonists

Leisure Seekers

Neanderthal Hearing

Head of State

A Twisted Hoard

Crowning Glory

Herodian Hangout

Off the Grid

Around the World

Maya city parks, Paleoindian obsidian traders, Çatalhöyük smoke alarm, and a shark attack in Japan

Artifact

Putting a finger on fate

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America