search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Together Forever

By JARRETT A. LOBELL

May/June 2022

MJ22 Digs Egypt CompositeDuring excavations at the necropolis of Abusir, Egyptologists discovered an unusual funerary monument embedded in an Old Kingdom mudbrick mastaba tomb dating to the 4th Dynasty (ca. 2575–2465 B.C.). The recently uncovered stela, however, dates to the first half of the 5th Dynasty (ca. 2465–2323 B.C.) and memorializes a scribe of the treasury named Sekhemka and his wife Henutsen. “Sekhemka was probably a rather low-level official and died much younger than expected,” says Egyptologist Martin Odler of Charles University. This may be why an older tomb was reused.

 

The white limestone stela is 3.5 feet tall and 1.5 feet wide and depicts the couple standing in a doorway. In a relief atop the doorway, the pair is seated at an offering table covered with 12 loaves of bread. Hieroglyphic inscriptions around the table indicate that Sekhemka and Henutsen should fare well in the afterlife. These inscriptions suggest they would ideally be buried with lighted incense, 1,000 pieces of alabaster, 1,000 pieces of linen, 1,000 loaves of bread, and 1,000 jars of beer, as well as seven sacred oils, including the “best cedar oil” and other, less easily identifiable substances such as “festive oil.”

 

The offering scene, doorway, and hieroglyphs surrounding the figures were all once painted in rich shades of red, yellow, blue, green, and black. A surprising amount of the pigment survives. Aside from the rarity of preserved paint, Odler explains that the stela is significant because it combines well-known elements of funerary monuments in a completely unique way. “The stela shows that our knowledge of the Old Kingdom is limited,” he says. “We can still find unexpected artifacts that make Old Kingdom Egyptians more human and more creative than expected.”

Advertisement

IN THIS ISSUE


Features

Secrets of Scotland's Viking Age Hoard

Letter from the Bay Area

Digs & Discoveries

Cradle of the Graves

Together Forever

Canyon of the Ancestors

First Falconer

Kunga Power

Golden Lucky Charms

Dragon Fire-Eater

Membership Has Its Privileges

Saving Seats

Off the Grid

Around the World

A Revolutionary War shipwreck, early Buddhism in Pakistan, ancient ear surgery, and following a conquistador to Kansas

Artifact

A curse for every occasion

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2022 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America