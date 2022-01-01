search
ARGENTINA

March/April 2022

MA22 ATW Argentina REVISEDARGENTINA: Archaeologists are able to extract DNA from human bones and teeth, but the process is destructive. A new, less-invasive method involves recovering genetic material from the scalps of people who suffered from head lice. DNA sequencing was carried out on 2,000-year-old mummies entombed in the Calingasta Caves using skin cells trapped in the glue-like substance excreted by lice on their hair. The results revealed that some of the local population migrated to the Andes from the Amazon rain forest region.

