March/April 2022

ARGENTINA: Archaeologists are able to extract DNA from human bones and teeth, but the process is destructive. A new, less-invasive method involves recovering genetic material from the scalps of people who suffered from head lice. DNA sequencing was carried out on 2,000-year-old mummies entombed in the Calingasta Caves using skin cells trapped in the glue-like substance excreted by lice on their hair. The results revealed that some of the local population migrated to the Andes from the Amazon rain forest region.