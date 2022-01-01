March/April 2022

ITALY: A baby girl who died 10,000 years ago was very young when she perished, but she was buried with great care. Dental analysis suggests the girl only lived about 40 or 50 days before being laid to rest in a shallow pit in Arma Veirana Cave in Liguria. She was wrapped in a garment adorned with more than 60 shell beads and pendants. This rare Mesolithic female infant burial is believed to be the earliest of its kind found in Europe.