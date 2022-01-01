search
ITALY

March/April 2022

MA22 ATW ItalyITALY: A baby girl who died 10,000 years ago was very young when she perished, but she was buried with great care. Dental analysis suggests the girl only lived about 40 or 50 days before being laid to rest in a shallow pit in Arma Veirana Cave in Liguria. She was wrapped in a garment adorned with more than 60 shell beads and pendants. This rare Mesolithic female infant burial is believed to be the earliest of its kind found in Europe.

IN THIS ISSUE


Features

A Monumental Imperial Biography

Letter from Doggerland

Digs & Discoveries

Poetic License

Gone Fishing

A Shining Example

Oliveopolis

Kublai Khan's Sinking Ambitions

The Treasurer's Tomb

Tudor Travelers

Who Drank From Nestor's Cup?

Reflecting the Past

Murder Will Out

Off the Grid

Around the World

Medieval war ponies, an ancient Arabian board game, the Falkland Islands wolf, and the dead of Santorini

Artifact

Connected by craft in the deep past

Recent Issues


