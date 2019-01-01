search
SOUTH CAROLINA

January/February 2020

ATW South CarolinaSOUTH CAROLINA: After the Confederate submarine Hunley attacked USS Housatonic in 1864, the sub sank mysteriously, killing all eight of its crew. Experts have long wondered why the vessel went down, and some now believe it may have been due to a disabled air circulation system. New research suggests that the system of snorkel tubes and rubber hoses that pumped fresh air into the vessel while it remained submerged had been dismantled, perhaps contributing to the sub’s fate.

IN THIS ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2019

Letter from Ireland

Digs & Discoveries

The Man in the Prague Castle

Off the Grid

As Told by Herodotus

Bath Buddy

Maya Maize God's Birth

Cretan Coastal Rites

Still Standing

Deerly Departed

The Time Had Come, the Walrus Said

Skoal!

Maya Total War

A Seaside Journey to America

City Limits

Where's the Beef?

Around the World

Rapa Nui moai farmers, the world’s oldest pearl, a rowdy Scottish tavern, and what ancient Assyrian stargazers saw

Artifact

The formula for success

Recent Issues


