January/February 2020

SCOTLAND: In the 18th and early 19th centuries, a well-traveled drover’s road made the Wilkhouse Inn near Brora a hive of activity. Archaeologists have uncovered a trove of objects, including glass fragments, coins, and personal items left behind by the tavern’s guests in its heyday. But not everyone was welcome at the inn. An inverted cross carved into a fireplace hearthstone was intended to deter witches from flying down the chimney.