SRI LANKA

January/February 2020

ATW Sri LankaSRI LANKA: It was much harder for early humans to fashion small, delicate stone tools such as arrowheads than it was to make large, substantial ones like axes. Yet, by around 45,000 years ago, a community living in the rain forests of Sri Lanka had mastered this technology. A collection of microliths found in the Fa-Hien Lena Cave is the oldest assemblage ever discovered in South Asia. These advanced tools allowed people to thrive in the area’s difficult rainforest environment earlier than was once thought, by hunting small tree-dwelling animals.

IN THIS ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2019

Letter from Ireland

Digs & Discoveries

The Man in the Prague Castle

Off the Grid

As Told by Herodotus

Bath Buddy

Maya Maize God's Birth

Cretan Coastal Rites

Still Standing

Deerly Departed

The Time Had Come, the Walrus Said

Skoal!

Maya Total War

A Seaside Journey to America

City Limits

Where's the Beef?

Around the World

Rapa Nui moai farmers, the world’s oldest pearl, a rowdy Scottish tavern, and what ancient Assyrian stargazers saw

Artifact

The formula for success

Recent Issues


